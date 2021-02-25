#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Two men arrested over suspected ATM tampering in Dublin

Gardaí observed two men behaving suspiciously at an ATM on the Old Lucan Road yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 4:14 PM
Old Lucan Road, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Old Lucan Road, Dublin
Old Lucan Road, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested over suspected tampering of an ATM in Palmerstown Village in Dublin. 

At around 6.30pm yesterday evening, gardaí observed two men, aged in their late 20s and mid 30s, behaving suspiciously at an ATM on the Old Lucan Road. 

Gardaí proceeded to search the men and the vehicle they were travelling in. 

Items, known as skimming devices, were seized during the search. 

Both men were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Gardaí in Clondalkin are liaising with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau during this ongoing investigation. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

