TWO MEN WHO were arrested as part of an investigation into dissident activity in Co Cork earlier this week have been released without charge.

The pair, both aged in their 40s, were previously arrested near Cork city in a major operation targeting suspected dissident republicans.

The operation was carried out in the Carrignavar area, which is to the north of Cork city and involved a large number of gardaí.

Sources believe the men are linked to the activities of dissidents in Cork – one theory being explored by gardaí is that they are linked to the Real IRA.

The men were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and have since been released.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. They also said investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said the operation began on Monday evening, and involved gardaí from the Crime Special Branch in Cork, which deals with terrorist activities. They were backed up by the Armed Support Unit.

With additional reporting by Niall O’Connor