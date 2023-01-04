Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 4 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie File photo
# Mahamud Ilyas
Two more men arrested by gardaí over Meath murder in December
The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered on 10 December.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas.

The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered on Saturday, 10 December wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí this morning.

They are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This brings to four the total number of arrests made as part of this investigation.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS