Two more men arrested by gardaí over Meath murder in December

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas.
The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered on Saturday, 10 December wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town.
Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí this morning.
They are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
This brings to four the total number of arrests made as part of this investigation.
