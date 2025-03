TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and a firearm with ammunition has been seized following a search in Dublin today.

A garda spokeswoman said that the operation involved gardaí from Crumlin who were supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

The search took place in Dublin One which is being described as a “residential premises”.

“During the search, a suspected firearm and ammunition (subject to ballistic examination) were recovered and two males, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested.

“A quantity of cash and drugs were also recovered.

“Both men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region. The investigation is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.