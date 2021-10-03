Two men charged following armed robbery at convenience store in Dublin

TWO MEN IN their 30s have been charged following an armed robbery in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 on Friday.

Shortly after 5pm, gardaí responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in Baldoyle.

The alarm was raised when intruders armed with a handgun, pickaxe and hammer entered the store and attempted to force entry into a post office unit at the rear of the premises.

Members of the Garda ASU (Armed Support Unit) along with local Garda units from Raheny and Clontarf responded to the incident.

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday, the second man is due to appear before the CCJ tomorrow morning.