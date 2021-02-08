#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 8 February 2021
Advertisement

Two men charged with Irish Sea checks graffiti granted bail

Police objected to bail on the ground the two accused could commit further offences.

By Press Association Monday 8 Feb 2021, 2:17 PM
23 minutes ago 1,543 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5348690
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TWO MEN CHARGED with painting graffiti in the Northern Ireland port town Larne, which condemned Brexit checks along the Irish Sea have been granted bail.

William Donnell, aged 21, from Belfast Road in Larne and Mitchell Leeburn, aged 25, from Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, Larne appeared before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court today via video-link from a PSNI custody suite in Antrim.

Both face several counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

All the alleged offences occurred on Saturday in Larne.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations in the town, including on several retail outlets, Northern Ireland Housing Executive properties, a Roads Service road sign, a number of walls and a billboard.

Police objected to bail on the ground the two accused could commit further offences.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

District Judge Peter King granted bail with several conditions attached, including a night-time curfew and a prohibition on entering Larne town centre.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie