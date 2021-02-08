Two men charged with Irish Sea checks graffiti granted bail

TWO MEN CHARGED with painting graffiti in the Northern Ireland port town Larne, which condemned Brexit checks along the Irish Sea have been granted bail.

William Donnell, aged 21, from Belfast Road in Larne and Mitchell Leeburn, aged 25, from Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, Larne appeared before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court today via video-link from a PSNI custody suite in Antrim.

Both face several counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

All the alleged offences occurred on Saturday in Larne.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations in the town, including on several retail outlets, Northern Ireland Housing Executive properties, a Roads Service road sign, a number of walls and a billboard.

Police objected to bail on the ground the two accused could commit further offences.

District Judge Peter King granted bail with several conditions attached, including a night-time curfew and a prohibition on entering Larne town centre.