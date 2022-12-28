Advertisement

Wednesday 28 December 2022
# paulstown
Two men due in court in connection with Christmas Day tractor theft in Kilkenny
The men are due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon.
1 hour ago

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with a number of incidents which occurred in Kilkenny on Christmas Day.

At 8pm on 25 December, gardaí received reports of the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown. The tractor was involved in a single vehicle collision shortly after.

In a second separate incident in the same area, a man in his 50s was assaulted by a group of individuals and suffered head injuries, following a car being stolen.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident, once again in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to St Luke’s where his injuries are described as serious.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in relation to the incidents and detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations. They have since been charged.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 4pm this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

