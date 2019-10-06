This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men facing charges of allegedly scamming €15,000 from two elderly ladies in Cork

Gardaí issued a warning for those who suspect they have been victims of bogus traders.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 2:13 PM
28 minutes ago 2,374 Views No Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ IN CORK have charged two men in their 20s in relation to two incidents of alleged fraud which resulted in the loss of €15,000 from two elderly ladies in Cork city. 

On the 3 and 29 September, gardaí from Watercourse Road received two reports of suspected fraud. 

In the first incident, two men called to a house offering building services which were never carried out. In the second incident, one of the men pretended to be a neighbour’s relative. 

Both homeowners, women in their 70s and 80s, handed over a combined total of €15,000. 

Following an investigation, gardaí in Cork, with the support of the Armed Response Unit and gardaí from the Killarney district, carried out a search of two house in Killarney yesterday morning. 

Two men in their 20s were arrested and brought to Mayfield garda station. They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They have since been charged and are due before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow. 

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public to be vigilant of door-to-door traders, and to check in with elderly or vulnerable neighbours. 

Speaking at Anglesea Street garda station, crime prevention officer Sergeant Tony Davis said: “Incidents like this are getting all too familiar. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.

If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call gardaí immediately.

“Genuine trades people won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make. If you are answering the door to cold callers, apply the chain or door limiter before opening the door.

“I would also ask that If anyone feels like they, or someone they know, paid for building work or other services that was not carried out, to call any garda station and report the matter.”

