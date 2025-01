TWO MEN ARE currently being treated for injuries at Mayo University Hospital following an explosion last night at a restaurant in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

The explosion occurred at Tulsi Indian Restaurant on Lower Charles Street, Castlebar at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday, with gardaí and emergency services called to attend the scene.

Local fire services extinguished the fire, which broke out shortly after the explosion.

The two injured are understood to be staff of the restaurant, who were in the premises at the time of the blast.

The staff members’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Lower Charles Street remains closed to traffic this morning, as gardaí said that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.