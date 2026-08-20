File image of the R432 near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Google Maps
Ballyragget

Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny

The male driver and male passenger, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
7.55am, 20 Aug 2026
5.2k

TWO MEN WERE seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 9.15pm on the R432 near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

The male driver and male passenger, both in their 30s, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny for treatment of serious injuries.

The road is currently closed pending technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R432 Ballyragget to Ballyouskill Road, Co Kilkenny on Wednesday between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Children’s hospital progress, Harry and Meghan go home and the origins of Fungie…
1 hr ago
951
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie