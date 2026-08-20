Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny

TWO MEN WERE seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 9.15pm on the R432 near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

The male driver and male passenger, both in their 30s, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny for treatment of serious injuries.

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The road is currently closed pending technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R432 Ballyragget to Ballyouskill Road, Co Kilkenny on Wednesday between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.