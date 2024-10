TWO UN PEACEKEEPERS HAVE been injured in the second day of alleged Israeli firing on UNIFIL positions at their headquarters in Naqoura – the second such incident in the last 24 hours.

The Journal has learned that the injured soldiers are not Irish and are from one of the 50 countries that have provided soldiers to the 10,000 strong contingent of personnel serving in the mission.

Reports from South Lebanon have said two people have been injured at least one of them seriously injured – they are understood to be Sri Lankan.

Sources also said that there was firing near the Polish manned outpost UNP 6-50 which is inside the Irish area of operations. The Polish troops are in a battalion are work in conjunction with Irish soldiers.

6-50 is further west from the Irish outpost of UNP 6-52 where 30 Irish soldiers are located.

Yesterday two soldiers, believed to be Indonesian, were injured when their watch town was fired on at Naqoura. It is believed an Israeli Merkava tank was responsible.

There was also fire on two other UN locations yesterday but no one was injured.

There has been extensive fighting by Israel Defence Forces soldiers and Hezbollah in the area of Naqoura.

The seaside area of Naqoura is on the western flank of the UNIFIL area of operations in South Lebanon.

This location is where the large UNIFIL headquarters is located which includes offices for command and meeting rooms. Other facilities include a hospital facility and accommodation for a large amount of troops.

There is a town next to the camp and this has apparently been the focus of Israeli activity in recent days.

There is a small team of Irish soldiers based at Naqoura who work in the headquarters staff. They are in management positions and administrative roles.

The other Irish camps are some distance from the Naqoura Headquarters and are about 40 minutes by road inland or roughly about 30 kilometres.

This is a breaking news story and updates will follow.