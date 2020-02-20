This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Diamond Princess passengers die as Britain announces repatriation flight

Both passengers, who were in their 80s, were taken off the ship last week and were being treated in hospital.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 7:51 AM
21 minutes ago 3,512 Views 2 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TWO ELDERLY JAPANESE passengers who contracted the Covid-19 virus onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have died. 

Both passengers, who were in their 80s, were taken off the ship last week and were being treated in hospital. 

Hundreds of passengers began leaving the ship yesterday after the end of a much-criticised two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread the coronavirus among passengers and crew.

Results were still pending for some passengers who had been tested for the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people in China and more than 540 on the ship.

Some passengers said on Twitter they received health check forms asking if they had symptoms such as a headache, fever or coughing.

Passengers who tested negative and had no symptoms still had to have their body temperature checked before leaving.

Two Irish citizens have tested positive for the virus. The couple, who have dual citizenship with another EU country, were moved from the ship to a hospital in Japan where they are currently being treated.

Tanáiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed that six Irish citizens were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. 

Britain, meanwhile, is preparing to evacuate passengers stuck on the ship docked off the coast of Japan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.

Raab said information has been provided to those registered for the flight, due to leave tomorrow, but he urged “other British nationals still seeking to leave to contact us”.

He added: “We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan.”

There were 78 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 started to emerge.

Four British cases have since been confirmed by the Foreign Office.

It is understood only healthy passengers with no symptoms of the virus will have a seat on the plane, with all to spend 14 days in quarantine. 

According to reports from mainland China there have been 2,004 deaths and 74,185 confirmed infections of the virus.

New cases have fallen to less than 2,000 per day for the past two days but officials and analysts have warned that the threat of a more serious outbreak remains as people gradually return to work following a prolonged Lunar New Year holiday.

While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province where the virus is thought to have originated.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced the EU will be financing the repatriation of citizens from any of the EU27 still stuck on the Diamond Princess.

