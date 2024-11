TWO FURTHER PEOPLE have been arrested in connection with the Dublin riots last November.

The riots erupted on 23 November last in Dublin city centre and 34 people were arrested in the immediate aftermath.

A number of arrests have been made since in relation to what gardaí describe as “serious public disorder events” on 23 November.

This morning, gardaí in Store Street arrested a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s in connection with the ongoing investigations into the riots.

Both are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

It brings the total number of arrests in this ongoing investigation to 53, 50 of whom were charged to appear in court.

A spokesperson said An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information about the riots, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.