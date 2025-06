TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a house fire in Co Galway this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6am at a house in the Glenicmurrin area of Conamara in Co Galway.

Advertisement

A man and woman died in the incident and it is understood that they were the only people in the house at the time.

Three units from the County Galway Fire Service were dispatched to tackle the fire and bring it under control.

A garda spokesperson said the scene is preserved and no further information is available at this time.