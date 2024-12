TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a crash in Co Cork.

The collision involving two vehicles happened yesterday evening at around 7.30pm on the N28 at Carr’s Hill.

The driver of the first car, a man aged in his 70s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 50s, has also been hopsitalised, but her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí say the following road closures are currently in effect:

Shannonpark Roundabout to Carr’s Hill N28 – all traffic diverted away from Carr’s Hill through Raffeen/Monkstown/Passage OR back towards Carrigaline and Ballygavan.

Carr’s Hill N28 to Board Works Road – traffic coming from city being turned right onto Board of Works Road and then left onto Old Carrigaline Road towards Ballinrea Cross.

Hilltown Junction with Carr’s Hill N28 closed to traffic turning left towards Carrigaline / Ringaskiddy (traffic can turn right from there towards the city)

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including Dash-cam) who were travelling on the N28 between 7:15pm and 7:45pm on Christmas Eve evening to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 0214947120, the Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.