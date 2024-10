TWO PEOPLE, A man and a woman, have appeared before Listowel District Court charged with murder.

Abigail Lynch aged 22, of Woodview Park, Tarbert, Co Kerry is charged that she did murder Gerard Kennelly on 27 May last at Knockanure, Listowel.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Tommy Griffin of Listowel Gardaí.

He arrested Lynch at Woodview on Wednesday 30 May and conveyed her to Listowel Garda Station where she was charged. Abigail Lynch made no reply to the charge after caution, Detective Griffin said.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for Lynch, said he had no question on procedure.

Court presenter Sergeant Chris Manton for the State applied for remand in custody to appear via video link at Tralee District Court on 6 November next.

A bail application would be made in the High Court, O’Connell said. The solicitor applied for “appropriate medical attention to include issues in relation to mental health”.

Judge David Waters so ordered and remanded Lynch in custody to Limerick prison, to appear next Wednesday in Tralee Court via video link.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Athea, Co Limerick was also before the court in Listowel charged with the murder of Gerard Kennelly.

Detective Garda Timothy Walsh of Listowel Garda Station gave evidence of formal charge and caution of Brady at 11.26 am in Listowel on Thursday morning.

The accused made no reply, the detective said.

Pat Mann, solicitor, had no question on procedure, he said.

A High Court application for bail is to be made.

Brady, who was previously charged with the manslaughter of Kennelly, has been remanded in custody to Mountjoy prison to appear in Listowel Court on 6 November via video link.