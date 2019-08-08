This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two people killed in explosion at military base used for missile tests in Russia

A spokesperson said there has been no radioactive contamination.

By AFP Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 12:11 PM
15 minutes ago 402 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4757131
The Arkhangelsk region marked on a map
Image: Screengrab via Google Maps
Image: Screengrab via Google Maps

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the far north of Russia today, the defence ministry said.

“During the test of a liquid propellant jet engine, an explosion occurred and the equipment caught fire,” the ministry said.

“As a result of the accident, six defence ministry employees and a developer were injured. Two specialists died of their wounds,” it said, adding that radiation levels near the facility were “normal”. 

“There’s no radioactive contamination,” a spokeswoman for the Arkhangelsk region, where the base is situated, told AFP.

The accident is the second to hit the Russian military in less than a week, after a fire broke out in an ammunition depot in Siberia on Monday, causing huge explosions. 

At least one person was killed and eight injured while thousands had to evacuated from their homes following the blaze at the depot in the Krasnoyarsk region.

