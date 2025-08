GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED two people without charge after arresting them yesterday as part of an investigation into a fatal assault of a woman in Cork city last year.

Vanessa O’Callaghan, who was 36 years old, was assaulted while she was availing of the services of a soup kitchen on St Patrick’s Street in Cork city.

She was attacked by up to three people outside the former Savoy Cinema.

She received CPR from a volunteer at the scene but later passed away in Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street station are still investigating the fatal assault.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Cork.

They have since been released without charge and a gardaí are preparing a file to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.