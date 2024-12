A WOMAN WHO was assaulted in Cork city at the weekend has died this afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed that the woman, who was in her 30s, has died after the assault on St Patrick’s Street in Cork on Sunday.

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination has been arranged and will take place “in due course”, gardaí said.

A garda statement said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The woman was found unresponsive on Sunday evening and was brought to Cork University Hospital, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries.