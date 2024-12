TWO TEENAGERS ARE due to appear in court after gardaí recovered a stolen car in Co Wicklow on Saturday morning.

Gardaí were responding to report of a theft from a vehicle in the Baltinglass area yesterday when a car failed to stop for officers when directed to do so shortly before 6am.

They managed to stop the car on the N81 at Burgage Moyle after launching a managed containment operation using a stinger device.

Advertisement

It was subsequently discovered that the car had been “subject of an unauthorised taking”.

A number of items believed to have been stolen were also recovered.

Two males, one a juvenile in his teens, the other an adult in his late teens, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged.

They are expected to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court today, today at approximately 1pm.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing into the incident.