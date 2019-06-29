Man (21) charged after one-punch attack on Co Down beach

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have charged a man in connection with a “one-punch type incident” at Tyrella Beach in Co Down.

The 21-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident which occurred on Thursday at around 7.30pm.

The injured man, 22, sustained a “serious head injury” and remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

Investigating detectives have charged the 21-year-old with grievous bodily harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch said these one-punch incidents have a “hugely destructive impact on both victim and perpetrator and the consequences can be devastating, completely altering the lives of all concerned”.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1913 27/06/19.

