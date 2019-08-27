Tyrone teenager injured in lightning strikes at US golf event returns home

Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike at the golf course in Atlanta

Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike at the golf course in Atlanta

A 19-YEAR-OLD from Tyrone who was one of six golf fans injured after lightning struck at the golf Tour Championship at the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, has returned home.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime programme, Ryan Murphy said his trip around the US has now been cut short following the incident.

“I don’t remember much of when it actually happened,” he said. “I was walking across to a fan shop and next thing I knew I fell to the ground.”

With his ears ringing, Murphy was soon surrounded by people and was taken away in an ambulance.

“It was chaotic,” he said.

When he initially woke up, he thought he’d be able to get up and walk away but ended up spending around seven hours in hospital where he received a CT scan.

Murphy had been there to support Rory McIlroy who went on to be crowned champion, and then travel to other parts of America starting with San Francisco.

Those plans have now been put on hold, however, as he arrived back home to Cookstown today.

For now, the student is looking forward to a good rest.

“I just haven’t really slept,” he added. “A few sore heads but that’s really it.”