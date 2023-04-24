U2 announce five dates for Las Vegas residency this autumn

U2 HAVE ANNOUNCED five dates for their residency in Las Vegas this autumn.

The band will play their new immersive show - U2:UV Achtung Baby Live – at the newly opened MSG Sphere on 29 and 30 September and 5, 7 and 8 October.

According a publicity statement, The Sphere will feature a screen that wraps up, around, and behind the audience, while 4D technologies “will let the audience feel the wind on their face, the heat on their skin and the rumble of thunder”.

The venue has the capacity for 20,000 seats.

The show is set to celebrate the group’s hit 1991 album Achtung Baby which features songs like The Fly, One and Mysterious Ways.

U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY. LIVE AT SPHERE, LAS VEGAS. FALL 2023.



SEP 29 & 30. OCT 05, 07, & 08.https://t.co/JseHnTMERG paid subscribers have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now through Wednesday, April 26 at 7AM PT.



Register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan… pic.twitter.com/sLXF69SozR — U2 (@U2) April 24, 2023

U2 paid subscribers will have first access to tickets for the Las Vegas gigs through Ticketmaster Request. This is open now through to 7am PT (2pm Irish time) on Wednesday.

People can also register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan through to 7am PT (2pm Irish time) on Wednesday.

VIP and hotel packages are also available.

News of the residency was initially confirmed during an advert at the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

The band’s drummer and founding member Larry Mullen Jr is due to undergo surgery this year and will need some time to recover, so will miss out on the Vegas shows.

In an interview with the Washington Post last November, Mullen said that if the band played live in 2023 it would likely be without him as he needs surgery to continue playing.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right,” Bono, The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton said in a statement earlier this year.

Van den Berg is best known as the drummer for Dutch group Krezip.

“Our audience was always the fifth member of the band. Bottom line, U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again,” Bono, Clayton and The Edge continued.

“And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level.”

Further information on the upcoming gigs can be found here.