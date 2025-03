U2 ARE SET to make history as the first-ever Irish songwriters to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the prestigious music organisation.

Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will join an elite group of songwriters, including Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, Sir Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen, who have all previously been honoured by the UK-based Fellowship.

The Ivors Academy (formerly known as British Academy of Songwriters Composers and Authors) is one of the largest professional associations for music writers in Europe.

The induction ceremony will take place on 22 May at Grosvenor House in London, where U2 will be officially admitted into into the Fellowship.

Adam Clayton expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that the recognition was “very special indeed”.

“The appreciation of one’s peers is a humbling honour, and we are immensely grateful. We’ve been playing our songs in this country for over 45 years, thank you to all those who have not just supported us, but carried us… producers, engineers, crew, fans, management, label.”

Speasking on the band’s induction, Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, praised U2’s impact on pop music.

“With fearless poetic lyricism always centre-stage in panoramic musical vistas, the sound of U2 has redefined the fabric of popular music,” Gray said.

“Their songs are sweeping catalysts: hymnals and rallying cries. U2’s induction into Fellowship honours their seminal contributions to music through exceptional songwriting craft.”

The band’s illustrious career includes 22 Grammy Awards and their 2005 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bono was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year by then-US President Joe Biden, in recognition of his work advocating for poverty alleviation and HIV/AIDS awareness.

The induction ceremony will take place shortly after the release of a new documentary about Bono’s life and one-man show on Apple TV+.

Additional reporting from PA