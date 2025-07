OVER 400 UISCE ÉIREANN employees earned over €100,000 last year, while bonus payments soared to €13.08 million.

A total of 421 staff earned over €100,000 in 2024, up 18% from 344 in 2023.

According to Uisce Éireann’s 2024 annual report 2,244 staff received performance-related bonuses, up from 1,631 the year before.

These payments, approved by the Board in January 2025, averaged €5,830 — slightly lower than the €6,480 average bonus paid in 2023.

The report explains that Uisce Éireann’s pay structure is “market based and performance related,” made up of basic salary plus a performance award.

Bonuses are decided through a balanced scorecard system measuring individual and corporate goals.

Despite the rise in bonuses, CEO Niall Gleeson received no performance payment, following a Government ban introduced in 2011. His total pay remained steady at €275,000, including salary, pension contributions, and other employee costs.

The report provides further detail on the high earners: four staff took home between €250,000 and €275,000, five earned €225,000 to €250,000, and nine made between €200,000 and €225,000.

Twenty-two earned from €175,000 to €200,000, and 35 took home between €150,000 and €175,000.

Meanwhile, 102 employees earned €125,000 to €150,000, and 244 were paid between €100,000 and €125,000.

Overall staff costs rose sharply by €44 million to €158 million. The average number of employees jumped by 630, from 1,478 to 2,108, reflecting ongoing changes in water service delivery.

Uisce Éireann’s pre-tax profits fell 15% to €321 million, as operating costs climbed 5% to just over €1 billion.

Revenue grew by 3% to €1.606 billion, thanks largely to Government payments for domestic water billing.

Income from non-domestic customers was €271.79 million, while new connection revenues dropped 20% to €195.24 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at €550 million, down slightly from €560 million in 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Chris McCarthy said the utility delivered a “strong financial performance” last year.

He added that profits and €572 million in Government capital contributions funded a €1.372 billion investment programme.

This spending helped improve water quality, meet compliance standards, and expand capacity for housing and economic growth.

Hospitality costs jumped 63.5%, rising from €129,000 to €211,000, with most spent on staff rather than clients.

Legal costs totalled €4.42 million across 41 cases, including €2.01 million in settlements and €2.08 million in fees.

At the end of 2024, Uisce Éireann held €345 million in cash reserves.