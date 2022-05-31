#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 May 2022
UK sets mid-June date for first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda despite legal threats

Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged the new policy is set to face challenges in the courts.

By AFP Tuesday 31 May 2022, 7:31 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UK INTENDS to fly a first plane of asylum seekers to Rwanda on 14 June under a new agreement that has drawn threats of legal challenges from angry campaigners.

The British Home Office has begun formally notifying migrants of their removal to Rwanda, with the first deportation flight expected to depart in two weeks. 

The move was described as the “final administrative step” in the UK’s partnership with the east African country, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away. 

Confirming the target date for the first time, Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged the new policy is set to face challenges in the courts.

In a statement, she said: “I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect.”

Patel said the strategy was “a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model”.

The Home Office has sent out the first notices to asylum claimants who are earmarked for removal to Rwanda, under the partnership worth £120 million ($151 million, 141 million euros) to Kigali.

“Once in Rwanda, there is a generous support package, including up to five years of training, accommodation, and healthcare on arrival,” it said.

But activists accuse President Paul Kagame’s government of crushing dissent and keeping an iron grip on power.

The issue could stalk Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he attends a Commonwealth summit in Kigali a week after the first flight is due to land, unless UK courts block it first.

© AFP 2022

Additional reporting by Press Association

