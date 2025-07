JUST A YEAR shy of their landslide win, the Labour Party in the UK has seen the biggest first-year poll drop for the governing party since the 1990s – the first fall of its kind sine John Major’s Conservative government of the 1990s.

The party, divided by welfare cuts and disagreements over fiscal policies, are now rating lower in the UK than Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Yesterday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared to cry in the House of Commons as British prime minister Keir Starmer declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election.

A UK government spokesperson said that Reeves was visibly tearful over a “personal issue” but that didn’t stop the financial markets reacting, with value of the pound dropping noticeably as the Prime Minister spoke in Parliament with Reeves in the background.

Her emotional moment has dominated the UK front pages this morning.

So, what do the UK’s papers make of it all?

The Sun

‘Markets panic as she sobs behind PM’, The Sun reports, alongside a much-used image of an emotional Rachel Reeves.

The Telegraph

‘Pound falls after Reeves’s tears’, The Telegraph headlines its lead story this morning.

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail has also used Reeves’s quote admitting she’s ‘under pressure’. It also reports that there are claims of an ‘angry bust-up’ with deputy prime minister Angela Raynor prior to Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

An opinion piece featured on the front page says, ‘Rachel needed a hug’ and calls Starmer a ‘political vampire’ for using the party’s Chancellor as a scapegoat.

The Daily Express

‘Day of drama leaves Reeves on brink’, the Daily Express reports – but they’ve replaced the tearful Reeves with a smiling Princess of Wales.

The Times

The Times has gone back to the image. ‘Reeves battles doubters after PM spooks markets’, its headline this morning reads.

The Guardian

The Guardian has gone with ‘Tears and turmoil as PM forced to defend Reeves after welfare fiasco’ alongside an image of Reeves and Starmer from Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.