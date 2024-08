UK PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has said the British government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.

The Sun newspaper reported earlier today that leaked proposals showed the UK government is set to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

The indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Starmer said the government intends to “take decisions” on the matter and that the strained NHS needs to be “relieved” of pressure due to preventable deaths.

“My starting point on this is to remind everyone that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That’s a preventable death,” Starmer said.

“It’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer, so yes, we are going to take decisions in this space,” he said, continuing: “More details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths and we’ve got to take the action to reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer.”

Starmer said that the NHS is “on its knees” and that: “We have to relieve the burden, and that’s why I spoke before the election about moving to a preventative model when it comes to health.”

In 2007, under the last Labour government, smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces was made illegal across the UK.

According to health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in the year following the introduction of smoke-free laws, there was a 2.4% reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England, saving the NHS £8.4 million in the first year alone.

The first year after the introduction of the indoor smoking ban also saw a 12.3% reduction in hospital admissions for childhood asthma, equivalent to 6,803 fewer admissions over three years.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak had announced plans to crack down on smoking through his flagship Tobacco and Vapes Bill last year.

The bill – dubbed the “greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation” – had earned wide cross-party support and was progressing through Parliament when the general election was called.

Charities and health experts were dismayed when the bill was shelved as a result.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of ASH, said: “The priority is to get the Bill back in Parliament and put on the statute book, to end smoking for the next generation and curb youth vaping.

“ASH would support the inclusion of powers to extend smoke-free laws outdoors, subject to consultation.”

She added: “However, it’s also important to ensure that there are still outdoor areas where people who smoke can smoke in the open air, rather than inside their homes.”