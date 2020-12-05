#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 December 2020
Three people taken to hospital after explosion at residential property in England

The incident happened this morning in the town of Halifax.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 2:30 PM
2,483 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5289642
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THREE PEOPLE IN the UK have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.

The incident happened shortly after 7.30am on Saturday in the Illingworth area of Halifax.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three people were treated and taken to hospital, and all others have been accounted for.

The service said the explosion affected one building and six surrounding houses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the explosion.

Shortly after 1pm, the service said the fire had been extinguished at the property and firefighters were making the area safe.

A picture shared by the service showed smoking rubble where the property had once been.

A fundraiser for those affected by the blast was set up on Saturday morning, with people offering to donate clothes and food to the family through local businesses and charities.

It comes a day after four people were killed in an explosion at a waste water treatment works in Bristol.

