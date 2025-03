LATER TODAY TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and a delegation of Irish ministers will travel to the UK for an inaugural summit between the two countries.

It comes following a pledge last year by then Taoiseach Simon Harris and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take the relationship to a “new level”.

Here’s what you need to know about the Summit and what it means to Ireland.

Where did this come from?

The wheels for the Summit were put in motion last September, when a declaration was agreed by Harris and Starmer to hold these meetings annually.

This isn’t the first time the two countries have had these sort of meetings though, similar summits were held under the leadership of Enda Kenny and David Cameron, but Brexit and then Covid-19 saw them fall to the wayside.

What is the Summit all about?

This summit will kick off tonight with a dinner meeting between Starmer and Martin, followed by a plenary session and a business roundtable early tomorrow morning.

While this meeting has been in the diary long before relations between the US and EU soured in recent weeks, it is expected that the US, particularly its recent shift in policy on Ukraine, will be a feature of discussion between the leaders.

Asked if the Taoiseach will be seeking advice from Starmer on how to ‘handle’ US President Donald Trump ahead of his St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington next week, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said it is natural enough that European leaders would brief each other on such meetings.

Tomorrow, the plenary session – basically the big meeting with everyone involved – will focus on three core areas:

Sustainable growth

Safe and resilient societies

And energy transition

This year’s summit will be slightly curtailed, with the Taoiseach expected at a special European Council meeting in Brussels tomorrow afternoon.

Who will be there?

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris will be leading the Irish side, with Minister for Education Helen McEntee, Minister for Energy and Climate Change Darragh O’Brien and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan also heading along.

On the UK side, Starmer will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn.

What can we expect out of this?

It is understood there will be less coming out of this first summit than would have been hoped, due to the fact the planning for it was interrupted by Ireland’s general election last year.

The situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed by Martin and Starmer tonight at dinner.

Elsewhere, it is understood that Ireland will be keen to tap in to the UK’s expertise on offshore wind infrastructure.

Both countries are also eager to discuss how they can work together to achieve their net zero commitments.