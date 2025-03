THE UK HAS signed off on a €2.6bn (£2.26bn) loan for military spending in Ukraine ahead of a leaders’ summit taking place in London today.

The loan hopes to “bolster Ukrainian military capability”, a statement said, and will be paid back using profits generated on sanction Russian assets which have been frozen within the UK and EU since the beginning of the invasion.

An agreement was signed between both finance ministers last night through the G7 loan scheme for Ukraine.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting a European leaders’ summit today in London, welcoming EU and Nato nations to discuss a “lasting peace” in Ukraine and security guarantees for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his population.

Starmer and Zelenskyy met at No 10 Downing St yesterday where the Prime Minister insisted that Ukraine has the full support of the UK for a lasting peace and solution to end the war.

Topics discussed at that meeting and, to be debated during today’s summit, lie in stark contrast to the unprecedented scenes in the Oval Office on Friday, where US President Donald Trump argued with Zelenskyy in front of reporters.

Zelenskyy travelled to Washington D.C in hopes to sign a minerals-sharing deal with the US, which he believes is the first step towards securing a peace deal in Ukraine. However, the meeting went south after Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of not being “ready” to make a deal and not thanking the US for its support.

The Ukrainian leader later said that his country was ready to sign the minerals-sharing deal, but required security guarantees from the US to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin would be dissuade not to break any future ceasefire agreements.

In London today, leaders are due to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s current position, such as supporting its military and placing increased economic pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Leaders are set to agree to aim to secure a peace deal that delivers a permanent end to the war in Ukraine, and deter and defend the country against a future Russian attack. Lastly, the group will discuss the next steps on security guarantees.

Joining Zelenskyy and Starmer today will be French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

Leaders from Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania will also be joining in London.