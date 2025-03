UK PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he has “full backing across the United Kingdom” and that Britain stands with Ukraine “for as long as it may take”.

As the pair met at Downing Street, Zelenskyy told the Prime Minister “we count on your support”.

Their meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian leader’s heated exchange with US President Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office.

European leaders will join Starmer and Zelenskyy at No 10 tomorrow for a defence summit.

The King will also meet with the Ukrainian leader tomorrow as part of his visit to Britain.

In contrast with the terse exchange in the Oval Office, the meeting between Starmer and the Ukrainian president appeared warm.

The Prime Minister, who usually stands at the doorstep of No 10 to meet world leaders, walked towards Zelenskyy to meet him as he arrived.

They then shared a hug before approaching the famous black door of No 10 together.

A group of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators could be seen outside the gates of the street, and were heard to cheer as Zelenskyy’s convoy drove by.

At the top of their meeting, Starmer said: “I hope you heard some of that cheering in the street.

“That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you and how much they support Ukraine, and our absolute determination to stand with you, unwavering determination, to achieve what we both want to achieve, which is a lasting peace, a lasting peace for Ukraine, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

“So important for Ukraine, so important for Europe, and so important for the United Kingdom.”

Zelenskyy responded that he saw “a lot of people” outside Downing Street and thanked the United Kingdom for its support.

He added: “And I’m very happy that His Majesty the King accepted my meeting tomorrow, and I’m thankful that you organised such great summit for tomorrow.”

Zelenskyy said he was “very happy in Ukraine that we have such strategic partners”, pointing to the 100-year partnership signed between his nation and the UK.

The Ukrainian leader arrived by plane in Britain this morning after a series of highly charged exchanges with President Trump and his vice president JD Vance yesterday.

Trump claimed his Ukrainian counterpart was “gambling with World War Three” in a series of exchanges broadcast around the world.

The Ukrainian leader was also accused of not being thankful enough for US military aid by both the US president and Vance.

The meeting ended with Zelenskyy reportedly being kicked out of the White House, and plans to sign a deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American arms were put on ice.