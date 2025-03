FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron is mulling a joint visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a French government spokeswoman has said.

It comes after the director of the CIA confirmed that the US has “paused” intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, but suggested that the move was a temporary one to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

The UK and France are coordinating European efforts to support Ukraine and develop a peace plan to end the war with Russia, after a dramatic breakdown in relations between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy.

Trump previously alarmed allies by opening talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without Ukraine, after baselessly blaming Ukraine for starting the war and branding Zelenskyy “a dictator”.

“It is being considered that President Macron could possibly go again to Washington, with President Zelenskyy and his English counterpart,” Sophie Primas told reporters after a cabinet meeting, referring to Starmer.

Asked when the visit might take place and whether it would be within days or weeks, she said: “I don’t have the information. I think it is in the short-term.”

When asked whether there has been an invitation from the White House or whether the visit is a French wish, she replied: “It’s a wish I think.”

The presidency then sought to dampen expectations, saying no new visit by Macron to Washington was being considered “at this stage”.

Downing Street said details of any future travel by the Prime Minister would be set out in the usual way.

Both Macron and Starmer held separate talks with Trump in the White House last week, before the unprecedented public blowup between Zelenskyy and Trump, where Trump accused the Ukrainian president of “gambling with World War Three”.

On Monday, Trump suspended military aid for Ukraine, with a White House official saying he was focused on reaching a peace deal and wanted Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he wanted to “make things right” with Trump and that Ukraine was “ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer”.

He also said he was ready to sign agreement on minerals and security “any time and in any convenient format”. Trump read some of his statement aloud in a speech to Congress last night.

US pauses intelligence-sharing with Ukraine

However, CIA director John Ratcliffe has today confirmed that the US has “paused” intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox News, he said: “President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process.”

“You saw the response that President Zelenskyy put out a statement saying, I’m ready for peace, and I want Donald Trump’s leadership to bring about that peace,” Ratcliffe said.

“And so I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.

“I think we’ll work shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there, but… to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward.”

The move could seriously hamper Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces as they continue to beat back Moscow’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Macron is set to make an address to France tonight amid the current global uncertainty, his first since Trump stunned the world with his foreign policy changes.

“My dear compatriots – I will address you tonight at 8:00 pm (7pm Irish time) at this moment of great uncertainty when the world is facing its greatest challenges,” the French president wrote on social media.

A source close to the president, asking not to be named, told AFP Macron would address the fast-changing situation. He could also announce the “next steps” of the diplomatic process, the source added.

‘Lasting peace’

In the initial phase following the February 2022 Russian invasion, Macron repeatedly held telephone talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin. But their last such contact dates back to September 2022.

Macron welcomes Zelenskyy’s willingness to “re-engage in dialogue” with Trump, the French presidency said on Tuesday, after the Oval Office argument raised questions about the future of their relationship.

Macron, who has been in regular contact with both Trump and Zelenskyy in recent days, has “reiterated France’s determination to work with all stakeholders to implement a solid and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the French presidency added.

Primas today welcomed what she described as “a resumption of dialogue” between the US and Ukraine.

“It’s good because no one has an interest in cutting ties with the United States. In this context, and in the framework of the agreement on minerals that seems to be on its way, we will perhaps have conditions that will allow us to have a lasting and robust peace. This is what the Europeans want,” she told the LCI television channel.

Coincidentally, Macron is due to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later today at the Elysee. Orban is an admirer not just of Trump but also Putin, and has repeatedly broken a united EU front on Ukraine.

Macron will then join other EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday for a summit aimed at agreeing a massive boost in European defence spending to make up for the expected dwindling of transatlantic support under Trump.

With reporting from Press Association and © AFP 2025