In what polls are predicting to be a larger landslide than New Labour’s domination at the ballot box in 1997, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will go head-to-head with Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in parliamentary elections on 4 July.

The Conservative Party has held power across the Irish Sea since 2010, when David Cameron formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats to end ten years of Labour governance.

In the 14 years since, the Conservatives have seen five different leaders occupy the Prime Minister seat, with the shortest tenure belonging to Liz Truss, who held the position for just 50 days in 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign has been rocked by scandal in recent weeks, as a number of members of his party have admitted to placing bets on the timing and outcome of the election – which they would have insider knowledge on.

Following the ousting of Jeremy Corbyn from the position, and what some have described as a “purge” of the left-wing of the party, Keir Starmer has emerged as the most likely to be Prime Minister when the latest round of voting is complete.

According to the polling body YouGov, Labour currently lead the race at 36%, with the Conservatives trailing at 18%, Reform UK – the latest venture of ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage – breathing down their necks at 17%, and the Liberal Democrats following up at 15%.

In Scotland, Labour are leading the long time incumbent Scottish National Party (SNP) by six points, at 35% to 29%.

Meanwhile, in Wales, a traditional Labor stronghold, they have a strong lead of 45%, compared to the nationalist Plaid Cymru’s (The Party of Wales) 12%.

Like any good election, the media has been relishing in all the drama, and in the days leading up to the election, a number have nailed their colours to the mast.

Some are to be expected, but others have departed from custom and backed a candidate, a sign of how important this election will be for Britain. Here’s how the media reacted in the last weekend before Britons went to the polls.

The Observer led with a call for a Labour vote saying that voters had a “historic opportunity, not just to evict one of the worst governments this country has ever endured”, but also to replace it with something “altogether different”.

“A Labour administration characterised by integrity and a respect for public office, an understanding of ordinary people’s lives, and an honest desire to make Britain a fairer and greener place.”

Advertisement

The Observer, 30 June 2024

The Guardian took a similar line, saying “Keir Starmer must win. Only his government can shape the future we want to see”.

“Polls suggest that the Conservatives will be dumped from office. Their removal cannot come a moment too soon. The Tories don’t deserve to win. After 14 years in power, they are a shambles,” reads their editorial.

The Sunday Times were less direct, preferring instead to focus on Labour’s promised building of new housing with: “Labour eyes up green belt for building blitz”.

The Sunday Telegraph were more explicit in their support for a continuation of Conservative government. “Labour will bankrupt every generation, warns Sunak”, with an editorial headlined “Vote Tory to save Britain from Labour”.

Their call was backed by The Mail on Sunday, which warned, in bold type on a red background, that Britons had only “4 DAYS TO STOP A SUPERMAJORITY”.

The Mail on Sunday, 30 June 2024

The Sunday Mirror, a staunch Labour advocate since its founding, ran a page consisting of a collage of front pages criticising various Tory scandals over the previous 14 years. The text saying very simply: “Be on the right side of history this time – VOTE LABOUR”.

The Sunday Mirror, 30 June 2024

The Sunday Express were equally direct with their call for the Conservatives, the words “Starmer to ‘wreck Britain in 100 days’: Prime Minister’s chilling warning on eve of election” dominating the stand.

The Daily Express, 30 June 2024

A surprising announcement was from The Independent, which rarely outright supports one candidate or the other. However, their front page, a stark black and white hand and ballot box, ran with:

“This newspaper is prepared to give our support to Sir Keir Starmer’s party and back Labour on 4 July – but with this warning: Labour must turn its promises into policies that benefit the hardworking and hopeful people of this country.”

The Independent, 30 June 2024

Polls will open in Britain on 4 July from 7.00am to 10.00pm. The results of the election are expected to be known by the early hours of Friday 5 July.