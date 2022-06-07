‘Night of the blond knives’: UK newspapers dissect ‘hollow victory’ for Boris Johnson

THE FRONT PAGES of today’s newspapers in the UK focus on the fall-out from a deeply wounding confidence vote for Boris Johnson.

The overriding impression from across the news outlets is that the UK prime minister is on borrowed time after yesterday’s poll of Conservative MPs.

The Sun says Johnson has “just” survived the “night of the blond knives”, adding that the 57-year-old leader was “stabbed in back by 148 Tories”.

Both the Metro and the Daily Mirror declared that the “party’s over” for the administration, with the latter paper adding that Johnson has been warned he’ll be “out in a year”.

Advertisement

The Guardian describes the confidence vote as a “humiliation” while The Daily Telegraph reports the “hollow victory” has left Johnson’s authority “crushed”.

Tuesday’s Guardian: PM clinging to power after vote humiliation #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QHKRh43drl — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 6, 2022

Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph: Hollow victory tears Tories apart #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ilrn8I4Hw8 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 6, 2022

The Financial Times, i and The Times labelled the Tory leader “wounded”. The Daily Star says the “Fibber PM” has survived to “lie another day”.

Its frontpage screamed “Carry on Pinocchio” along with a mocked-up cartoon of several cabinet members, including Johnson complete with a long nose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There’s something of an obstinate tone on the Johnson-friendly outlets. The Daily Express reports that the prime minister is “defiant and unbowed” as the Daily Mail quotes Johnson as vowing to “bash on” and “focus on the things that people want”.

Meanwhile, The Independent looks ahead to Johnson potentially facing further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later this month.

In Scotland the Daily Record also declared that the “party’s over” adding that it is time to “Get Borexit done”.

Additional reporting from Press Association