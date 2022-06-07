#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

‘Night of the blond knives’: UK newspapers dissect ‘hollow victory’ for Boris Johnson

The frontpages ask if the “Party’s over” for the UK prime minister or has he survived to “lie another day”.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 11:24 AM
21 minutes ago 1,737 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5784588

THE FRONT PAGES of today’s newspapers in the UK focus on the fall-out from a deeply wounding confidence vote for Boris Johnson.

The overriding impression from across the news outlets is that the UK prime minister is on borrowed time after yesterday’s poll of Conservative MPs.

The Sun says Johnson has “just” survived the “night of the blond knives”, adding that the 57-year-old leader was “stabbed in back by 148 Tories”.

Both the Metro and the Daily Mirror declared that the “party’s over” for the administration, with the latter paper adding that Johnson has been warned he’ll  be “out in a year”. 

 The Guardian describes the confidence vote as a “humiliation” while The Daily Telegraph reports the “hollow victory” has left Johnson’s authority “crushed”.

The Financial Times, i and The Times labelled the Tory leader “wounded”. The Daily Star says the “Fibber PM” has survived to “lie another day”.

Its frontpage screamed “Carry on Pinocchio” along with a mocked-up cartoon of several cabinet members, including Johnson complete with a long nose. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There’s something of an obstinate tone on the Johnson-friendly outlets. The Daily Express reports that the prime minister is “defiant and unbowed” as the Daily Mail quotes Johnson as vowing to “bash on” and “focus on the things that people want”.

Meanwhile, The Independent looks ahead to Johnson potentially facing further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later this month.

In Scotland the Daily Record also declared that the “party’s over” adding that it is time to “Get Borexit done”.

Additional reporting from Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie