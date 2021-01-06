#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

Minister warns public about potential extra charges when online shopping on UK websites

The main concerns for consumers are the possibility of additional costs.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 6:45 AM
49 minutes ago 3,590 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316741
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

TRADE MINISTER ROBERT Troy has reminded consumers about new arrangements now in place for online retail under the recently concluded agreement between the EU and the UK.

Following Britain’s leaving of the Customs Union on New Year’s Day, a new set of rules for online trading came into effect. 

Troy said the main concerns for consumers are the possibility of additional costs, by way of VAT and Customs charges that may apply depending on the value and origin of the goods in question. 

“Some online retailers are alerting consumers to these charges and some are including these additional charges in their final price. Consumers though need to check out each retailer’s policies and also whether there may be additional charges from the delivery company in respect of fee collection, for example”, he added.

The minister said that Irish consumers should be aware of the following:

  • Only goods of proven UK origin are tariff-free
  • Goods bought from the UK but not of UK origin that cost more than €150 may be subject to customs duty
  • Irish VAT will apply on goods bought in the UK that cost more than €22
  • Where UK VAT has been charged on the purchase of goods, Irish VAT will still apply when the good(s) is imported into Ireland.
  • If an Irish consumer is charged UK VAT, a refund of such VAT should be sought by the consumer from the supplier.

Troy added: “We want consumers in Ireland to continue to enjoy the benefit from shopping on line with the UK as one of our major trading partners, but I would urge Irish consumers to think ahead when buying from online retailers outside the EU and to visit the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission’s website (ccpc.ie) which has lots of clear and useful information on charges and consumer rights.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie