Thousands of UK tourists set off for France to beat travel ban

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are embarking on trips to France ahead of the introduction of a ban on UK tourists.

Cross-Channel rail operator Eurostar is urging people to avoid London St Pancras station unless they have a pre-booked ticket and a negative coronavirus test result.

Most of the firm’s train services on Friday were sold out as many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward after the new restrictions were announced on Thursday.

Ferry operators and airlines have also experienced a surge in demand.

It comes as new data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that over a third of UK adults do not believe life will return to normal within a year.

Some 39% of adults do not expect life to be back to normal for at least 12 months, according to the ONS.

This is more than twice the proportion (18%) in December 2020.

About 7% expect life to return to normal in less than six months – down from 28% last December.

Across the UK, new measures have been implemented to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant, like mandatory face coverings, work from home where possible orders and the booster programme being extended to younger adults.

Across the UK, certain venues and events are now legally required to check that visitors over the age of 18 have received vaccine doses or have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has today not ruled out adding further Covid restrictions after Christmas, saying that there “won’t be any parties at nightclubs on New Year’s Eve”.

He announced new legal measures that will come into force on December 27, to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Drakeford urged people to downsize their festive plans, saying his own celebrations would be “modest”.

The rules to be introduced in 10 days are taken from the country’s Alert level 2, and include bringing back social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses.

The Welsh Government said the plan currently does not include restrictions on private households, but the Labour First Minister did not rule them out entirely in the future.

He also said that there may need to be further restrictions placed on hospitality venues, including a limit of six people per table.

”I’m hopeful that hospitality will reopen after Christmas and we’ll be working with the sector to think about the terms on which it will reopen,” Mr Drakeford said.

“People are already voting with their feet and cancelling arrangements because they are anxious about Omicron.

“It may be that when hospitality reopens we may need to put some extra protections in place so that people feel confident when they go out to a pub or a restaurant, then everything is being done to make sure they are safe.”

However, he confirmed: “There won’t be any parties at nightclubs on New Year’s Eve.”

French travel ban

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said tough restrictions will be enforced from 11pm today, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK.

Trips for tourism or business will not be permitted.

Castex’s office said this is “in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom”.

People intending to travel through France to other countries can only continue with their trip if they are remaining in the international area of an airport for under 24 hours.

Those allowed to enter France will need to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days.

Hauliers and transport workers are exempt from the new rules.

Travel firms described the tourism ban as a “hammer blow”.

Eurostar’s Twitter account has been inundated with messages from people wanting refunds.

The company is offering customers the opportunity to rebook without a fee, or a voucher.

Trade association Abta has requested an “urgent meeting” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss the sector’s “current financial situation and its pressing need for financial support”.

Chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “The Government has recognised the plight of the UK hospitality sector, with trade down by 40% in December.

“But at the same time, the travel industry, where income has been down by 78% this year, and further impacted by Omicron restrictions since late November, continues to be ignored.

“Over the past fortnight, we have heard nothing from Government about how travel and tourism might be supported. The time to act is now.”