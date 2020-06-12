This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU accepts UK's confirmation that it won’t seek extension to Brexit transition period

It comes despite the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales pushing for an extension past the new year.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 12 Jun 2020, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,203 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5121203
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT has announced that it has officially told the European Union that it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond 31 December.

“I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed,” senior minister Michael Gove tweeted after a meeting with EU leaders today.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the union has always been open to an extension of the transition period and today it took note of the UK’s decision not to avail of the option.

“We must now make progress on substance. To give every chance to the negotiations, we agreed to intensify talks in the next weeks and months,” Barnier wrote on Twitter.

It comes despite the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales writing to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today to request an extension to the period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford said that it would be “extraordinarily reckless” to end the transition in the new year because of the enormous economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No-one could reproach the UK Government for changing its position in the light of the wholly unforeseeable Covid-19 crisis, particularly as the EU has made it clear it is open to an extension request,” they wrote.

“We therefore call on you to take the final opportunity the next few weeks provide to ask for an extension to the transition period in order to provide a breathing space to complete the negotiations, to implement the outcome, and the opportunity for our businesses to find their feet after the enormous disruption of recent months,” the letter added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie