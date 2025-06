UKRAINE’S SECURITY SERVICE has said that it hit a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with more than a tonne of underwater explosives this morning.

The SBU secret service said it had “conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater.”

In footage shared to social media, a massive blast can be seen coming out of the water and debris flying, along with a photo of some damage to the side of the bridge.

The Security Service of Ukraine has carried out a new, unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time — this time underwater!

The operation lasted several months. @ServiceSsu agents planted explosives on the supports of this illegal structure. And… pic.twitter.com/lgu6ANR3K1 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 3, 2025

The attack targeted the support pillars of the bridge with 1,100kg of a TNT equivalent, which the SBu claims were “severely damaged”.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 amid political upheaval in Ukraine and has held the territory illegally ever since.

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the latest operation targeting the Crimean Bridge was the result of “several months” of planning. Explosives were detonated at 4:44am, with no civilian casualties reported.

Advertisement

Earlier, Russian media confirmed the bridge had been closed but did not provide a reason.

“The underwater supports of the pillars were severely damaged at the bottom level,” the SBU said.

The bridge connects Crimea to the Krasnodar region of Russia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, who oversaw the mission, stated: “There is no place for any illegal Russian objects on the territory of our state.”

“Therefore, the Crimean bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops,” he added.

Ukraine has previously struck the bridge in both 2022 and 2023.

A Telegram channel that monitors the structure reported that traffic on the Kerch Bridge resumed at 9am local time, leaving the extent of the damage unclear.

Additional reporting from AFP