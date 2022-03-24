Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine as they happen.
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 29th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Boris Johnson will urge western allies to help “keep the flame of freedom alive” in Ukraine as he pledged the UK will supply 6,000 more missiles to the military in Kyiv.
The UK Prime Minister is joining fellow Nato leaders in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss the latest situation a month on from the start of the Russian invasion.
He will use the visit to set out details of a new support package for Ukrainian forces, including 6,000 more missiles comprising anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry.
The Russian stock market has resumed limited trading under heavy restrictions almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, PA reports.
Trading of a limited number of stocks, including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive sell-off that took place on 24 February in anticipation of western economic sanctions.
Foreigners cannot sell and traders are barred from short selling or betting prices will fall. The country’s benchmark Moex index gained 8% in the first minutes of trading.
The reopening of stock trading on the Moscow Exchange has little impact on investors outside Russia. Its market capitalisation is a fraction of that of major western or Asian markets.
Foreign investment managers lost one reason to buy Russian stocks after MSCI declared the market to be “uninvestable” following the invasion and removed it from global indexes.
Hundreds of US, European and Japanese companies have pulled out of Russia.
More than 3.6 million Ukrainians have now fled the country following Russia’s invasion, the United Nations says. More than 10 million people have been displaced from their homes.
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg today accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine, as leaders gathered to discuss overhauling the alliance’s eastern defences, AFP reports.
“President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces,” Stoltenberg said ahead of a Nato summit in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said the leaders of the US-led military alliance would “address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defence in the longer term”, starting with agreeing new deployments to eastern members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.
Nato has already rushed tens of thousands of troops to its eastern flank in the wake of Russia’s invasion to counter the threat of any spillover from the conflict into alliance countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is not in Nato, is set to appeal for more weapons and greater intervention in a video address to leaders as he seeks to cajole the West into a tougher response.
“We are waiting for meaningful steps. From NATO, the EU and the G7,” Zelensky said ahead of the day of summits of all three organisations in Brussels.
“At these three summits we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money. Life can be defended only when united.”
Nato leaders are vowing to bolster weapons deliveries to non-member Ukraine and supply protection against chemical and nuclear threats from Russia.
But the alliance has rebuffed pleas from Kyiv to impose a no-fly zone to help halt Russia’s onslaught for fear of getting dragged into a “full-fledged” conflict with Moscow.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict does not escalate beyond Ukraine that will cause even more suffering, even more death, even more destruction,” Stoltenberg said.
US President Joe Biden warned before heading to Europe of a “real threat” that the Kremlin could use chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg told journalists that “any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict”.
“It will be a blatant violation of international law, and it will have widespread and severe consequences.”
Good morning. It’s Órla Ryan here, taking over the liveblog.
G7, Nato and EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the war and determine the next stage of their response to Russia, including US President Joe Biden, who flew over to attend the summit and visit Poland.
Speaking at the gathering this morning, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine.
“President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation,” Stoltenberg said.
“He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces.”
Stoltenberg said that Nato leaders would “address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defence in the longer term”, starting with agreeing new deployments to eastern members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.
Good morning all, Lauren Boland here. It’s Thursday, the 29th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and one full month since it began on 24 February.
Here’s what’s happening today so far:
