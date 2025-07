UKRAINE SHOULD NOT target Moscow, US President Trump has said after the Kremlin claimed that a plan to supply weapons to Kyiv and American sanctions threats against Russia would delay peace efforts.

The Financial Times reported yesterday that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if US missiles would help his country to hit Moscow, in what would be an extraordinary shift.

It came after Trump on Monday gave Russia 50 days to strike a peace deal with Ukraine and announced that Nato members would supply Kyiv with new military aid.

Asked by reporters at the White House if Zelenskyy should look at striking the Russian capital, Trump replied: “No, he shouldn’t target Moscow.”

Trump had taken office vowing to end the conflict swiftly and to stop the flow of billions of dollars of US weapons to Ukraine. Unsuccessful peace talks have been held in recent weeks as Russia rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Moscow has launched a record number of drones and missiles at Ukraine in recent months, sparking a wave of renewed support from Europe, the US and Nato for Kyiv.

Trump warned that if no deal was concluded, he would slap severe tariffs on Russia’s remaining trade partners in a bid to impede Moscow’s ability to finance its military offensive.

