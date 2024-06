UKRAINIAN PEOPLE STAYING in designated State accommodation centres are a “cliff edge” as they have to leave the centres in the coming weeks, with one organisation warning that as many as 30-40 people per week will be forced out onto the streets.

It was been described it as a “cold and callous” policy by the Ukraine Civil Society which said there is a big risk women and children will be left homeless.

The first set of Ukrainians who have been living in State-provided accommodation reached their 90-day limit to stay in the accommodation on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that there were 15 people from Ukraine on average seeking state accommodations, but 45 people from Ukraine were on average also leaving state accommodation.

This would leave roughly 175 fewer Ukrainian people in state accommodation each week to free up accommodation for other people seeking asylum, according to the government.

The Ukraine Civil Society said notices have been erected in designated accommodation centres informing residents that once they reach their 90th day their belongings will be taken elsewhere and they will have to leave.

Emma Lane-Spollen, national coordinator of the Ukraine Civil Society, told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime the people being forced out would have left Ukraine and arrived to Ireland only in recent months.

“There’s no access to homeless services, there’s no emergency BnBs as you’d expect for Irish people who become homeless,” Lane-Spollen told the programme yesterday evening.

“And this is not driven by a lack of beds, there a over 2,000 empty beds that being paid for within the system. It is an extremely cold and callous policy.”