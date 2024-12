The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ulster 19

Bordeaux-Bègles 40

ULSTER WERE UNABLE to live with Bordeaux’s finishing power as the Top 14 side swept to victory at the Kingspan Stadium, scoring six tries to three and consigning Richie Murphy’s men to a second bid defeat to French opposition.

Ulster were unable to score any points in the second half after leading 19-14 at the midway point following tries by Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney and Werner Kok.

