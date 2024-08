UN HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONS in Gaza have been forced to halt after Israel issued evacuation orders on regions where personnel have recently been relocated, according to one UN official.

The official has told the AFP News Agency that no formal decision has been made by the UN and the group does not intend to leave the Gaza Strip.

“We need to find solutions,” they said. “And if it means that we need to anchor down for 24-48 hours and reset, we do that. But we’re not leaving.”

UN operations have recently been moved to the Deir al-Balah area, on the west coast of Gaza, following evacuation orders from the Israeli Defence Forces on the city of Rafah, in the south.

In recent weeks, however, the Israeli military have been conducting operations in Deir al-Balah and has claimed it is fighting Hamas militants in the area. Yesterday the Israeli Defence Forces told those in Deir al-Balah to evacuate “immediately”.

כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 7 ממשיכים בהעמקת הלחימה בפאתי דיר אל בלאח. בשבועיים האחרונים הלוחמים חיסלו עשרות מחבלים והותקפו מהאוויר למעלה מ-100 מטרות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה>> pic.twitter.com/sNx5Nud1L5 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 26, 2024

“As of this morning, we’re not operating in Gaza,” the official said. “This is not a decision that we’re saying we’re stopping to operate, but practically we cannot operate,” they added.

The official detailed to AFP that the UN has, on many occasions since the conflict in Gaza began following the 7 October attacks, had to “delay or take a pause”. ”Right now the challenge is to find a place where we can reset and effectively operate,” they said.

The UN has increased its concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Gaza, particularly following reports that Polio cases have begun to pop up around the region.

Israel has claimed that it is working with the UN to deliver vaccines to the population.

A truce agreement was not reached yesterday between Hamas or the Israeli Government and fighting in the region has broadened following attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Talks will continue at lower levels in the coming days to bridge the remaining gaps according to a US official.

Gaza’s health ministry has said 40,435 people have been killed in the conflict which was sparked following Hamas’ 7 October attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people. The UN has said most of the dead in Gaza are women and children.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024