Unaccompanied driver on learner permit for past 30 years detected travelling at 147 kph

AN UNACCOMPANIED DRIVER on a learner permit for the past 30 years has been detected travelling at close to 150 kilometres per hour.
The incident happened over the weekend when Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N7.
They were operating a speed check when a car was detected travelling at a speed of 147kph in a 100kph zone.
Gardaí add that the speed was clocked “on a greasy road surface”.
The driver was also an unaccompanied driver on a learner permit for the past 30 years.
Elsewhere, the DMR Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Templeogue when they stopped an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates, who tested positive for cannabis.
They were arrested and gardaí say a court date is to follow.
It is against the law to drive unaccompanied on a learner permit and the RSA notes that “a first and second learner permit are normally valid for two years.
The RSA adds: “In order to get a third or subsequent learner permit, you must have booked or sat and failed the driving test in the previous two years.”
