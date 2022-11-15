Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Unaccompanied driver on learner permit for past 30 years detected travelling at 147 kph

The incident happened over the weekend on the N7.

1 hour ago 14,876 Views 0 Comments
Image: Garda Traffic Twitter

AN UNACCOMPANIED DRIVER on a learner permit for the past 30 years has been detected travelling at close to 150 kilometres per hour.

The incident happened over the weekend when Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N7.

They were operating a speed check when a car was detected travelling at a speed of 147kph in a 100kph zone.

Gardaí add that the speed was clocked “on a greasy road surface”.

The driver was also an unaccompanied driver on a learner permit for the past 30 years.

Elsewhere, the DMR Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Templeogue when they stopped an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates, who tested positive for cannabis.

They were arrested and gardaí say a court date is to follow.

It is against the law to drive unaccompanied on a learner permit and the RSA notes that “a first and second learner permit are normally valid for two years.

The RSA adds: “In order to get a third or subsequent learner permit, you must have booked or sat and failed the driving test in the previous two years.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie