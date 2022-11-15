Unaccompanied driver on learner permit for past 30 years detected travelling at 147 kph

AN UNACCOMPANIED DRIVER on a learner permit for the past 30 years has been detected travelling at close to 150 kilometres per hour.

The incident happened over the weekend when Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N7.

They were operating a speed check when a car was detected travelling at a speed of 147kph in a 100kph zone.

Gardaí add that the speed was clocked “on a greasy road surface”.

The driver was also an unaccompanied driver on a learner permit for the past 30 years.

Elsewhere, the DMR Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Templeogue when they stopped an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates, who tested positive for cannabis.

They were arrested and gardaí say a court date is to follow.

It is against the law to drive unaccompanied on a learner permit and the RSA notes that “a first and second learner permit are normally valid for two years.

The RSA adds: “In order to get a third or subsequent learner permit, you must have booked or sat and failed the driving test in the previous two years.”