Uncapped duo included in Ireland squad for Euro qualifiers

UNCAPPED DUO Liam Scales and Jack Taylor have been included in the Ireland squad to face Greece and Gibraltar in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

As expected, Chiedozie Ogbene joins Seamus Coleman and Andrew Omobamidele on the list of players ruled out, after the Rotherham star suffered a hamstring injury.

Ireland travel to face Greece on 16 June before hosting Gibraltar three days later.

The notable absentees from the panel named today include Shane Duffy, who has struggled for game time at Fulham this season, while Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan returns to the squad on the back of an impressive campaign as Michael Carrick’s men narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Ryan Manning, Tom Cannon, Luke McNally and Sammie Szmodics all miss out, after encouraging seasons in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Scales have been rewarded for impressive seasons at Peterborough and Aberdeen respectively, while Bristol City’s Mark Sykes — whose sole cap so far was against Malta last November — features among the defenders, suggesting Stephen Kenny sees him as cover in the wing-back area.

In addition, as anticipated, Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne have made the cut after overcoming injury concerns.

The squad are set to travel to Turkey next week for a nine-day training camp in Antalya before they head to Athens.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Greece & Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

UEFA EURO 2024 – Fixtures

16/06 – Greece v Ireland, OPAP Arena, 7.45pm (9.45pm local time)

19/06 – Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

