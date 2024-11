PEOPLE WILL TAKE to the polls in just three days to vote for Ireland’s next government.

Candidates all over the country are continuing to canvass ahead of Friday’s vote.

Advertisement

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will battle it out in the final televised leaders’ debate on RTÉ One tonight.

While many people have already made up their minds, almost one in five voters are undecided. Some 19% of people are unsure of who they’ll vote for, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos B&A published yesterday.

With that in mind, we want to know: Have you decided how you’ll vote in the general election?