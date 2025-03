TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has moved to reassure the undocumented Irish living in the US that the government has not forgotten about them.

Speaking last night at the Irish Arts Centre in Manhattan, the Tánaiste said he is very proud as an Irish man of the contribution Irish immigrants have made in the US.

“You have helped to build this country and I believe America is all the better for the contribution of Irish-Americans. And I want you to know this, your government in Ireland will never forget you, and your government in Ireland will continue to work at all levels, with all administrations, use every lever possible to try and find a way forward for those who live here in this country and who remain undocumented today,” he said.

He told the crowd at the centre last night that immigration is a “sensitive topic” at the moment in the US.

“I get that. I understand that,” he said.

His comments come amid a renewed focus on immigration by the Trump administration. Since Trump took office, undocumented migrants have been living with uncertainty about what the future holds.

However, Harris said yesterday that the undocumented Irish is a “very particular case” that does garner support on a bipartisan basis.

Simon Harris addressing the crowd at the Irish Arts Centre in New York last night. Christina Finn Christina Finn

The undocumented Irish in the US is an issue that is raised regularly with the White House over the years.

A bipartisan bill was introduced aimed at allowing Ireland avail of surplus visas to live and work in America.

In return, Ireland was to increase access to the labour market for US workers.

The bill was brought forward during Donald Trump’s first term as president and aimed to have 5,000 US visas a year specifically set aside for Irish citizens.

While the bill passed in the US House of Representatives, without the need for a vote, it hit a roadblock in the Senate when one senator put a stop to it. At the time, Trump personally spoke to the senator about his opposition to the bill.

Due to Trump being receptive to the bill in the past, it is hoped there is space to open up the conversation on the undocumented Irish again with the US president, despite the increased focus and attention on the issue of immigration in America.