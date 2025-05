THE UNITED NATIONS has lodged a formal “protest” with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after an incident involving Irish troops in Lebanon.

It is the latest in a number of dangerous events across south Lebanon involving the IDF with the most serious being a shelling of a peacekeeping post in the east of South Lebanon. No UN peacekeepers have been injured.

The Irish troops were in the Maroun Ar-Ras area which is located between their main base at Camp Shamrock which is also known as United Nations Post (UNP) 2-45 and the outpost of UNP 6-52.

An Irish Defence Forces spokesman said the Irish troops were working with the Lebanese Armed Forces when they were targeted by a laser system used on weapon scopes.

“The Irish Personnel noted the presence of a laser light near their position; this frequently indicates that they were being observed using an optical sight which includes a laser light module.

“Such laser lights are not generally harmful; however, their use is unwelcome and was reported by patrol. It is understood that this incident was protested by UNIFIL.

“The Defence Forces echoes UNIFIL’s reminder that all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN assets and premises at all times,” he said.

Lasers are generally used on weapon scopes to calculate the exact range of a target. They are also used by offensive military units using night vision equipment to point out where an opposing force is located.

An Irish armoured personnel carrier leaving Camp Shamrock. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Irish Defence Forces spokesman said that the Irish peacekeepers were continuing to operate in the area.

Israeli troops were to withdraw as part of a ceasefire agreement in the area but on a visit to the region recently The Journal learned that Israel has constructed a forward operating base close to the Irish outpost.

The incident involving Irish troops is just one of a number of flashpoints in recent days between international soldiers working with UNIFIL and the IDF.

A statement from the United Nations force in the area: “UNIFIL is concerned by the recent aggressive posture of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) involving UNIFIL personnel and assets near the Blue Line, including yesterday’s incident in which a direct fire hit the perimeter of a UNIFIL position south of the village of Kfar Shouba.

“In yesterday’s incident, peacekeepers observed two shots fired from south of the Blue Line with one of them hitting the UNIFIL base.

“This marks the first time a UNIFIL position has been directly hit since the 27 November cessation of hostilities understanding while in this period UNIFIL has observed at least four other incidents involving IDF fire near its positions along the Blue Line.”

The Blue Line is an internationally agreed boundary between Israeli and Lebanese territory and is monitored by peacekeepers from several countries including Ireland.

UNIFIL said that it has also “observed other aggressive behaviour by the IDF towards peacekeepers”.

“In another incident south of Alma ash-Shaab on 7 May, laser beams were pointed towards a UNIFIL patrol from two IDF Merkava tanks.

“As the patrol began to move, a drone flew approximately five metres above it, following the patrol for about a kilometre.

“Separately, on the same day, an aerial vehicle repeatedly flew over a UNIFIL position east of Houla,” the statement added.