Limerick and Ennis hospitals cancel some appointments to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks

HOSPITALS IN LIMERICK and Ennis have said that some appointments and procedures due to take on Thursday and Friday will be cancelled as the hospitals deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Tomorrow and on Friday, all routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures are being cancelled in University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital, as both hospitals manage active outbreaks of Covid-19.

The following services are continuing tomorrow and on Friday in both hospitals:

Emergency/trauma theatre

Cancer and other time-critical surgery (patients being contacted directly)

Cancer Day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

Cancer rapid access clinics (breast, lung, prostate)

Dermatology melanoma clinic

Urgent outpatient appointments

Dialysis

Palliative care

A statement on Twitter said:

We are sorry for the impact these service disruptions will have on our patients, however, these measures are now necessary in the interests of patient & staff safety as we manage these Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Patients whose procedure or appointment is affected by the cancellations are being contacted directly by the hospital.

“Our affected patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.”