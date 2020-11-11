#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Limerick and Ennis hospitals cancel some appointments to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks

University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital are dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 5:25 PM
34 minutes ago 5,460 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263517
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

HOSPITALS IN LIMERICK and Ennis have said that some appointments and procedures due to take on Thursday and Friday will be cancelled as the hospitals deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Tomorrow and on Friday, all routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures are being cancelled in University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital, as both hospitals manage active outbreaks of Covid-19.

The following services are continuing tomorrow and on Friday in both hospitals:

  • Emergency/trauma theatre
  • Cancer and other time-critical surgery (patients being contacted directly)
  • Cancer Day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)
  • Cancer rapid access clinics (breast, lung, prostate)
  • Dermatology melanoma clinic
  • Urgent outpatient appointments
  • Dialysis
  • Palliative care

A statement on Twitter said:

We are sorry for the impact these service disruptions will have on our patients, however, these measures are now necessary in the interests of patient & staff safety as we manage these Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Patients whose procedure or appointment is affected by the cancellations are being contacted directly by the hospital.

“Our affected patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie